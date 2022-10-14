Strictly's Giovanni Pernice poses with his 'girls' in surprising NTAs photo The professional dancer reunited with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni Pernice looked proud as punch as he posed for an incredible photo with three of his former celebrity dance partners at the National Television Awards on Thursday.

After Strictly Come Dancing won the award for best Talent Show, the professional dance joined reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, Debbie McGee from series 15 and Michelle Visage from series 17.

"With my girls," Giovanni gushed alongside the sweet picture, which Strictly fans will no doubt be delighted to see.

Glitterball trophy holders Giovanni and Rose took to the NTA stage to accept the Best Talent Show gong. In a touching moment, the whole cast of Strictly thanked fans in sign language whilst on stage.

Their reunion comes four days after Giovanni and his most recent dance partner Richie Anderson left the competition. "Yes we won an #NTA! Thank you, our audience for voting. It really means so much," the official Twitter page for Strictly Come Dancing wrote.

Giovanni with Michelle, Debbie and Rose

Rose and Giovanni have already won Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award for their iconic dance. In the series last year, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

They have since remained the best of friends with Giovanni getting a tattoo in tribute to Rose and their time in the competition. The inking on his wrist features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

After the win, fans took to Twitter to post heartwarming messages with one writing: "Rose & Giovanni are the best couple to ever win Strictly, I can't see anyone ever bettering them."

Another said: "The ultimate partnership the ultimate inspirational Rose and Giovanni forever our champions."

