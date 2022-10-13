Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice put on loving display at NTAs

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice looked happier than ever as they reunited at the National Television Awards on Thursday night.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sets record straight on whether he will quit Strictly Come Dancing

It's a big night for the pair, who took to the stage Strictly Come Dancing won Best Talent Show while Rose had also been nominated for best serial performance for her portrayal of Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, but she lost out to Mark Charnock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

As it was announced that Strictly had won, Giovanni and Rose embraced, and they both gave the acceptance speech as they took the award.

Their reunion comes four days after Giovanni and his most recent dance partner Richie Anderson left the competition. Rose and Giovanni have already won Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award for their iconic dance.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

MORE: See the full list of nominees for the National Television Awards 2022

In the series last year, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

They have since remained the best of friends with Giovanni getting a tattoo in tribute to Rose and their time in the competition. The inking on his wrist features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys mini Strictly reunion after Giovanni Pernice's surprise exit

SEE: Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.