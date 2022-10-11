Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys mini Strictly reunion after Giovanni Pernice's surprise exit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed a mini Strictly Come Dancing reunion with fellow 2021 competitor Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova on Monday night.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

Their little get-together comes shortly after Rose's former dance partner Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson became the latest pairing of this year's series to leave the competition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's sweet gesture to Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared pictures as both she and her mother Donna went to support 5 News presenter Dan at the launch of his latest book, Standing On The Shoulders. "Lovely evening at @mrdanwalker book launch," she remarked alongside a snap of Dan talking on stage.

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

Rose, who made history by becoming the first deaf person to compete and going on to win Strictly last year, also praised the former BBC Breakfast host for bringing a British Sign Language BSL interrupter to the event.

"How brilliant Dan brought a BSL interpreter this evening and I never asked for it or mentioned it," she added. "He just did it and my heart is full."

Rose attended Dan's book launch on Monday night

Dan also took to Instagram to express his gratitude over seeing Rose at the event, writing: "I just wanted to thank everyone who came to my book launch last night. It was so lovely to have so many special people in one place. I was chatting away so much that I forget to take loads of pictures.

MORE: Richie Anderson pays tribute to Giovanni Pernice following Strictly exit

"The book is called Standing On The Shoulders and is all about people who help us to see a little further than we would on our own. It comes out this Thursday."

Dan uploaded a series of snaps from his book launch

He continued: "@rose.a.e & her mum, Donna (chapter 2), were the first to arrive and the last to leave and are both amazing."

Mentioning his dance partner Nadiya, Dan added: "I may not be dancing with @nadiyabychkova anymore but she and I will always be friends (chapter 7) and she is officially THE BEST!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.