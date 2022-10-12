Rose Ayling-Ellis reacts to Giovanni Pernice's sweet message about their time together on Strictly The couple won last year's series

Rose Ayling-Ellis took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal unknown details about herself to her followers, including the fact that "music and painting during my downtime is therapeutic to me".

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys mini Strictly reunion after Giovanni Pernice's surprise exit

Wanting to engage with her fans, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner asked them tto reveal their favourite downtime activity, and her former Strictly co-star, Giovanni Pernice, sweetly revealed his.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in bikini during Maldives holiday

"Teaching Rose," he confessed, to which a delighted Rose quickly replied: "Aww @giovaniipernice. Learning a new dance and getting it right was the best feeling ever."

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

The couple were partnered together during last year's series and went on to win the competition. The pair performed various epic dances, including one to Clean Bandit's Symphony, which won them a BAFTA earlier this year.

Rose reacted to Giovanni's sweet message

In November, Rose and Giovanni performed a poignant Couple's Choice dance that left viewers in tears after they paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Speaking after winning their award, which was chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment, Giovanni said: "We are @bafta winners! Can't believe it @rose.a.e. The power of the DANCE strikes again!! This time this dance has changed people's lives and that's what me and Rose wanted to achieve. Thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way.

The couple won a BAFTA earlier this year

"Thank you to Jason, Ashley and Arduino to help me translate mine and Sarah's vision into steps with this beautiful choreo. To @sarahjamesface THANK YOU FOR BEING the best guide throughout the whole season WE LOVE U!!"

He added: "But the biggest thank you goes to all of you for your support and your votes, one more time !! We will never stop being grateful."