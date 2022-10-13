Giovanni Pernice sets record straight on whether he will quit Strictly Come Dancing The professional dancer won last year's series with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni Pernice was quick to reassure his fans that he will not be quitting Strictly Come Dancing - contrary to recent reports.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer - who left the competition over the weekend with Richie Anderson - took to his Instagram Stories to share a news headline, which read: "Giovanni threatens to quit show after being 'wasted' this series".

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's sweet gesture to Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed

Quick to deny this, Giovanni added: "LOL [laughing face emojis] I'm not going anywhere!!!"

The 32-year-old first joined Strictly back in 2015, reaching the final with soap actress Georgia May Foote. He later made it into the final for the second time with Debbie McGee in 2017 and again a year later with Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Last year was Giovanni's year when he finally lifted the glitterball trophy with the show's first-ever deaf competitor, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni and Richie were the second pairing to leave the show

Unfortunately, the Italian dancer and radio presenter Richie became the second couple to be eliminated from this series. Richie spoke about his experience on It Takes Two, saying: "Every dance I have done, it might not have been technically perfect, but I have gone out there and given it some welly, and given it 110 per cent!

"And all you can do Rylan, is hope it's enough, and as you can see from Saturday night and Sunday night, you can never be too sure. But I have just had the most amazing time."

Upon his exit, he told presenter Tess Daly: "As a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of, and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and (co-host Claudia Winkleman) Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show.

"The people behind the scenes in hair, make-up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day."

