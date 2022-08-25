Amanda Holden bursts with pride as daughter Lexi celebrates major achievement The presenter is a mum-of-two

Amanda Holden had plenty to celebrate on Thursday morning after her daughter Lexi received some good news.

PHOTOS: Celebrity teeth transformations: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden & more

Taking to Instagram Stories, the BGT presenter penned a sweet message to congratulate her teenage daughter on her stellar GCSE results.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie join forces for fun video

Sharing a photo of herself perched on the garden steps with her arms flung high in the air, Amanda penned: "Me when we got Lexi's results this morning. She smashed it. Soooo proud of our girl."

READ: Where will Amanda Holden live after selling £5million Surrey home?

READ: Amanda Holden channels inner Victoria Beckham in hilarious post

The star's 16-year-old daughter already has something lined up for when she finishes her education. Last year, Lexi was signed to Storm modelling agency and is now predicted to earn as much as £1million within her first 12 months.

The TV star was overjoyed

And her mum Amanda has been supporting her career ambitions every step of the way. Speaking to The Sun, the 51-year-old said: "She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

"She's got her eyes set on university and she has so many ambitions. We want them all to come true for her as any parent would."

Lexi is keen to break into the modelling industry

The Heart Breakfast presenter added: "There's no pressure and we'll just see what happens. But finishing her education is very much her plan, she'll have our support whatever she decides to do."

Amanda shares her lookalike daughter Lexi with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and started dating a year later.

The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. And in 2012, the loved-up couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose.

Amanda and Chris share two daughters together

In recent months, Amanda's fans have been quick to point out their remarkable similarity. During their recent family trip to Greece, the mum-of-two treated her fans to a variety of stunning updates.

In one sun-soaked snap, the mother-daughter trio posed against a dreamlike mountain background bathed in hazy sunshine. Beside the photo, Amanda included the caption: "Sunsets with these two [camera emoji] by Daddy".

The aspiring model takes after her mum

Her fans flocked to the comment section with many drawing attention to their remarkable similarity. "Their Mama's girls, hope you enjoyed" wrote one, whilst another penned: "Stunning girls ... just like their mumma".

A third fan added: "Gorgeous family take after their beautiful mother", and a fourth remarked: "Definitely good genes in the family".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.