Amanda Holden's super toned physique is surprisingly achievable You only need one thing to work out like the Britain's Got Talent Judge

Amanda Holden has been dropping some seriously wow-worthy bikini photos on her latest holiday, and she just gave an insight into how she tones her body.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been on a series of jaunts lately, including a break to Italy and a trip to the Scilly Isles, and it was on her UK break in Tresco that the star revealed her secret to her sculpted physique.

Sharing a photo of herself atop a bicycle Amanda wrote: "Love this place. My fave in the world. No cars, great people, fab food, no fuss. Just peace and family time."

The lack of cars on the island means Amanda and her family will have needed to get about by bicycle – and there are some serious benefits to bike riding.

"Cycling is a great exercise which helps you tone your legs as you will be working your quadriceps when you pedal, which helps strengthen and tone your legs," explains David Wiener of fitness app Freeletics.

Amanda Holden's been cycling around the Scilly Isles

"You will also be working the hamstrings and calf muscles, which gives you a true full leg workout," David adds.

Bike experts Leisure Lakes Bikes also point out that cycling is a good way to torch calories. "Cycling is great for weight loss as it can make you break a sweat and burn some calories," they say, before going on to explain that getting on your bike can help support immunity and benefit brain function by stimulating endorphins – it's no wonder Amanda is always so upbeat!

Amanda Holden cycles in her day-to-day life too

"Cycling is a golden ticket to our ultimate health," adds Leisure Lakes Bikes. "It's cheap, easy to engage in, and environmentally friendly."

Amanda Holden previously told Top Sante magaazine she's 'not a huge fan of exercise,' so it makes sense that she prefers activities such as cycling rather than hitting the gym. She's also expressed a love of hiking and running, saying of pounding the pavements: "It's the one time I can be alone with my thoughts and clear my head."

