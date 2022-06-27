Wimbledon 2022: Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Stacey Dooley lead star arrivals on day one - live updates

Wimbledon 2022 has kicked off with a bang as BGT host Amanda Holden, This Morning's Rochelle Humes, actress Sally Phillips and Tim Peake lead the star arrivals.

MORE: When does Wimbledon 2022 start and how to watch?

Amanda Holden stole the show as she was pictured alongside lookalike daughter Lexi, 16. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching looks as they posed for a quick mirror selfie in the loos.

The pair looked sensational

The sixteen-year-old looked like a supermodel in a stunning green suit which she matched with a white crop top and orange tinted sunglasses while Mum Amanda twinned with her daughter as she rocked a cute green bag in the same shade and a fabulous white shirt-dress.

Rochelle and Marvin took refuge under a brolly

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were snapped under an official Wimbledon umbrella. The former the Saturdays singer looked unsurprisingly incredibly as she donned a black halterneck two-piece with a stylish blazer perched on her shoulders.

Husband Marvin also looked fabulous in a light-grey suit jacket which he wore on top of a crisp white polo shirt.

Stacey and Kevin looked fabulous

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton turned heads as they rocked up looking sensational together. Stacey opted for a vibrant pink cropped shirt with black leather wide leg trousers and subtle black heels

Sally was the picture of elegance

Sally Phillips was also spotted looking spectacular in a fabulous pink ensemble which she paried with elegant pink strappy heels and a chic brown cross-body bag.

The couple looked fabulous

Astronaut Tim Peake arrived in a navy blue suit alongside his wife Rachel who looked ultra glam in a silky green and white patterned gown.