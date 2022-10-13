Strictly star Helen Skelton's ex-husband expecting baby with new girlfriend – six months after split The couple announced their split in April

Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler is reportedly expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill.

The news comes just six months after Helen announced her split from the rugby player, with whom she shares three children.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's estranged husband spends quality time with youngest son

According to the Sun, Stephanie and Richie are "thrilled" to be having their first child together. She is said to already be displaying a noticeable baby bump on social media.

Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

Richie and Stephanie are reportedly expecting their first baby together

The couple went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July. Meanwhile, their relationship first came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

The pregnancy news comes as Helen prepares to take part in week four of Strictly 2022. The Countryfile star has been throwing herself into the competition alongside her pro partner, Gorka Marquez.

Helen and Richie announced the end of their marriage in April

Helen and her husband announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and, as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen pictured with the couple's three children

In an interview with the Northern Echo before their split, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

