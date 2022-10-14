Strictly's Helen Skelton says she's 'having a blast' just days after ex's baby news The presenter is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton showcased her fighting spirit on Friday, just days after her ex-husband Richie Myler announced his baby news with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile presenter posted a care-free video of herself dancing candidly on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. The spirited presenter looked overjoyed as she performed a series of lively dance moves ahead of Saturday's show.

Alongside the sweet clip, Helen included the caption: "That time of the week… When the hard work gets taken to the dance floor @bbcstrictly Thank you for keeping us in so far… We're having a blast".

The star's supportive fans flooded the comment section with an array of kind messages. "Keep it up beauty!" wrote one, whilst a second penned: "Go girl, we're #TeamHelen all the way!"

TV star Helen let her hair down

"Absolute blonde bombshell, love watching you each week!" wrote a third, and a fourth chimed: "Keep going! Tough week on a personal level but you show 'em."

Helen's incredibly stalwart social media post comes after her estranged husband shared a bombshell announcement earlier this week.

Richie is having a baby with his new girlfriend

According to the Sun, Richie and new girlfriend Stephanie are "thrilled" to be having their first child together. And eagle-eyed fans appear to have already noticed Stephanie’s growing baby bump on social media.

The smitten couple went Instagram official after they attended Wimbledon together in July. According to news outlets, the duo's relationship first came to light in May, days after Richie and Helen announced that their marriage was over.

Helen with her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez

The former couple's shock split took place in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and, as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

