Big celebrations for Daniel Craig following rare appearance with wife Rachel Weisz Congrats to the 007 star

Daniel Craig was in high spirits as he stepped out with his wife Rachel Weisz on Sunday.

The couple were photographed looking cosy together at an afterparty to toast Daniel's latest movie project, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And now they have another reason to celebrate.

It has been revealed that Daniel is being awarded a CMG at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.

The actor will be made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – an honour typically given to diplomats and spies, and coincidentally the same honour held by his iconic character James Bond.

Daniel starred in the last five James Bond films

He will receive the honour from the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning.

Daniel starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.

While in character as 007, he famously made an appearance alongside the Queen in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The star has fondly recalled his time with the Queen

Prior to the Queen's death in September, Daniel recalled meeting the monarch when they teamed up for the skit.

During an appearance on The Late Show, the actor said that the 95-year-old is "very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me".

He explained: "We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.' Fair enough!"

Host Stephen Colbert then asked Daniel what the Queen's pet corgis were like. "I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time," said the actor. "I mean, they're just there. I think they have their own footmen. They're very friendly."

The pair teamed up for a London 2012 Olympics sketch

Her Majesty and Daniel appeared in their skit together for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics a decade ago.

The clip was directed by Danny Boyle and saw the pair meet each other at Buckingham Palace as the Queen said: "Evening, Mr Bond."

It ended with the monarch appearing to jump out of a helicopter with the Union Flag.

