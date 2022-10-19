Olly Murs shocks fiancée Amelia Tank with face tattoo ahead of wedding The couple are known for their pranks

Olly Murs is known for his clever pranks, and on Tuesday he pulled an incredible one as he convinced his fiancée Amelia Tank that he had her name tattooed under his left eye.

The singer revealed the prank on Tuesday, sharing a video taken during the "reveal".

In the clip, Amelia can be seen taking out the clear bandage from the tattoo, with Olly telling her to be "careful" and pretending that it's sore.

"Why does it look sore?" Amelia worryingly asks Olly, to which he replies: "I told you, it's real. Babe, I promise you now, this is a real tattoo."

Olly and Amelia `became engaged earlier this year

"It better not be," Amelia quickly tells him, before the video cuts off.

"Tattooed your name, under my eye," Olly cheekily captioned the clip.

Friends and fans rushed to comment, many finding the funny side to the prank. "You two crack me up," one wrote, whilst another added: "Your face @tankintraining, you meant business."

Another said of Amelia: "It’s the panic in her eyes for me," whilst a fourth agreed: "Amelia is not happy."

Indeed, Amelia was not happy with the joke, and jokingly commented: "Hope you enjoy the doghouse tonight."

The couple began dating back in 2019

On her own Instagram, Amelia told her followers that their "prank war" had been reinstated, and urged them to help her find a way to get back at him.

"Call off the wedding," one suggested, whilst another joked: "A slap around the head."

Olly, 38, and Amelia – a bodybuilder – started dating back in 2019 with the smitten popstar popping the question in June this year during a romantic break together.

It's clear that the couple are head over heels in love – although it hasn't always been plain sailing.

Olly recently revealed that it took a while for him to let his guard down at the start of their relationship, telling the Mirror that he was very "wishy-washy" for their first few dates and "very non-committal".

In fact, Olly was so "all over the place" that the couple briefly split.

"I broke it off, but we rekindled things in the summer," he admitted. "I had an epiphany. I was like, 'What am I doing, she's [expletive] perfect, she's the one for me. Stop being an idiot!'"