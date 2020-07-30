Olly Murs and girlfriend Amelia Tank welcome gorgeous new family member The couple are expanding their family!

Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank have taken the next step in their relationship after welcoming a new family member.

The singer introduced Missy – the couple's adorable new Shiba Inu puppy – to his Instagram followers on Thursday, and she's so cute!

Sharing a photo of himself pulling a funny face next to his new pooch, Olly simply wrote: "Meet our 'Missy', followed by heart eyes and a red heart Emoji.

Needless to say, his fans immediately fell in love. "Omg soooo cute," wrote one. "Congrats on becoming dog parents," said another. While a third added: "Omg you’ve committed to a dog together lol!!!! She is so cute!!!!!"

Olly Murs and Amelia have a new dog!

Olly and Amelia are certainly advancing in their relationship. It was only last month that he opened up about plans to marry his girlfriend, admitting their wedding is a case of "when" not "if".

During an appearance on Sky's Harry's Home Fixtures with hosts Harry Redknapp, his son Jamie and comedian Tom Davis, the singer admitted he was "sure" he would spend the rest of his life with Amelia, who he has been dating for almost a year.

Asked by Jamie if he and his dad would get an invite to the wedding, Olly replied: "Listen, if, when, I'm sure I'll marry Amelia, when I get married all you guys are invited. 100 per cent."

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have been dating almost a year

The Voice UK judge confirmed he was dating the fitness enthusiast in December. Back in March, he even confessed that he is "punching above his weight". Speaking on Loose Women, he said: "I'm really happy. I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me. I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket."

Olly met 27-year-old Amelia, a city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth, through social media at the beginning of 2019, but his strict schedule meant he found it hard to commit to their relationship.

After cooling things off, the pair rekindled their romance over the summer and instantly hit it off. He added: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about, I'm really happy, hopefully, she stays with me!"

