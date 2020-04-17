Olly Murs has posted a sweet message about his relationship with his girlfriend Amelia Tank whilst taking part in Instagram's first couple challenge. Taking to his Stories on Thursday, the Voice UK judge shared the couple's first selfie, which was taken after he met Amelia's parents. Thanking Laura Whitmore for the nomination, Olly revealed: "This was meet the parents trip… I survived it!" He went on to nominate friends Mark Wright, Marvin Humes, Danny Jones and John Bishop.

Since confirming their romance on New Year's Day, it's clear that Olly, 35, is completely smitten with his bodybuilder girlfriend. Earlier this year, the singer admitted that he was "punching above his weight" during an appearance on Loose Women. "I'm really happy I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me," he began, adding: "I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket." The pop star continued: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about. I'm really happy, hopefully she stays with me!"

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been trying new things to keep themselves occupied during self-isolation - such as playing harmless pranks on one another. From throwing powder to squirting water, both Olly and Amelia have kept fans entertained. Last month, the singer also pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend's 28th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos, the TV star surprised his love with a delicious breakfast and a huge pile of presents. He aptly played It's My Birthday by will.i.am and Cody Wise on in the background. "It's YOUR birthday," Olly could be heard singing.

