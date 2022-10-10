Olly Murs reveals shock split from fiancée Amelia Tank: Details

Olly Murs has opened up about his romance with fiancé Amelia Tank in a candid new interview.

MORE: Olly Murs' rustic mansion breaks the Essex mold - see inside

Olly, 38, and Amelia – a bodybuilder – started dating back in 2019 with the smitten popstar popping the question in June this year during a romantic break together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs transforms his garden for girlfriend Amelia

It's clear that the couple are head over heels in love – although it hasn't always been plain sailing.

READ: Olly Murs talks about marriage and kids with bodybuilder Amelia Tank

MORE: Olly Murs shares sweet post about the secret to a happy marriage

Olly has revealed that it took a while for him to let his guard down at the start of their relationship, telling the Mirror that he was very "wishy-washy" for their first few dates and "very non-committal".

Olly and Amelia started dating in 2019

In fact, Olly was so "all over the place" that the couple briefly split.

"I broke it off, but we rekindled things in the summer," he admitted. "I had an epiphany. I was like, 'What am I doing, she's [expletive] perfect, she's the one for me. Stop being an idiot!'"

READ: Olly Murs' romantic kitchen looks like a wedding venue

MORE: Olly Murs reveals his girlfriend Amelia is the reason behind body transformation

Olly also shared details of his proposal for the first time. "It was on top of a cliff in this little place in Cornwall," he revealed. "We were on a walk with her family, but nobody knew what I was going to do.

The singer popped the question in June

"Not many things in my life are private and this moment for me was the one thing I wanted to keep private. Her mum was videoing it – she was going, 'Oh my God, he's doing it!' They were over the moon."

Olly had spoken of his desire to marry Amelia on numerous occasions. As part of a Pepperami 'Ban the Bland' Q&A in 2021, the singer admitted he'd love to "have a future with her" and opened up about feeling "ready to settle down" when they met.

It's clear the couple are still head over heels

"I'm very fortunate to have met Amelia at the time in my life that I did. I was ready to settle down, and just going into lockdown meant my work was put on hold and I was able to spend quality time with her, building the foundations of our relationship," Olly said.

"She's brilliant and I'd love to have a future with her. Marriage and kids you'll have to wait and see, as we're in no rush and are very happy as we are right now."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.