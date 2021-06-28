Olly Murs celebrates big news with bodybuilder girlfriend

Olly Murs couldn't help but take to Instagram to celebrate some big news with fans on Sunday. The singer shared a snapshot taken shortly after his girlfriend Amelia Tank took the title at a bodybuilding event and revealed his immense pride.

The photo shows Olly holding his arms triumphantly in the air and beaming for the camera while stood next to Amelia, who is dressed in a sequinned pink bikini and wearing her crown.

Olly, 37, wrote: "And Still…. undefeated-champ! 6 months work, show postponed, lockdown to deal with and she went and bloody did it! Lost for words! Proud of ya darlin x now let's eat a McDonalds on the way home to celebrate… my treat!"

The loved-up couple have been dating since the summer of 2019 – and he's already spoken of his desire to marry her. Olly regularly posts hilarious social videos with Amelia, which usually involve pranking each other, showing just how compatible the couple are.

He has also credited Amelia with his recent body transformation, revealing that she had even written him a nutrition plan. Speaking to Heart Breakfast in March last year, he said: "Well she's not a personal trainer but she's done bikini competitions in the past and she does train a lot, but she is actually my personal trainer. In more ways than one."

The star continued: "She's brilliant and she's been absolutely fantastic. She just gave me that extra little bit of encouragement and she says, 'it's not up to me to do it, you've got to be able to do it yourself. You've got to get up to do it every day.' So I was like, 'okay I will.' So she did this little nutritional plan for me and I just went out and did it and I loved it. And I still love it now."

