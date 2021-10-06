Olly Murs reveals truth about marriage and kids with bodybuilder Amelia Tank The Voice star has been dating bodybuilder Amelia for a year

Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank have been dating for two years, and the Troublemaker singer has clearly given his future with the city worker and bodybuilder plenty of thought.

He admitted he'd love to "have a future with her" and opened up about feeling "ready to settle down" when they met. "I’m very fortunate to have met Amelia at the time in my life that I did. I was ready to settle down, and just going into lockdown meant my work was put on hold and I was able to spend quality time with her, building the foundations of our relationship," Olly said as part of a Peperami 'Ban the Bland' Q&A.

Olly Murs' kitchen looks like a wedding venue

"She’s brilliant and I’d love to have a future with her. Marriage and kids you’ll have to wait and see, as we’re in no rush and are very happy as we are right now."

For now, Olly and Amelia are focusing on their pet dog Missy, and the pair have even added baby gates to their home in Essex to stop the pooch from roaming around the property!

Olly and Amelia have been dating since 2019

"Being a pet parent has definitely been a good next step! We wouldn’t change ‘Missy’ for the world – she’s the best," he added.

The Voice UK judge confirmed he was dating fitness enthusiast Amelia in December 2019, and in March 2020 he even confessed that he is "punching above his weight".

Opening up about their first date, Olly explained: "My first date with Amelia was actually in a gym – sad I know, but that’s genuinely where we met. I got chatting to her in the middle of a group workout session and offered to drive her home – smooth I know!"

The singer opened up about his relationship during a Q&A with Peperami

This is not the first time Olly has discussed his relationship with Amelia. During an appearance on Sky's Harry's Home Fixtures with hosts Harry Redknapp, his son Jamie and comedian Tom Davis back in June 2020, he admitted their wedding is a case of "when" not "if".

Asked by Jamie if he and his dad would get an invite to the wedding, Olly replied: "Listen, if, when, I'm sure I'll marry Amelia, when I get married all you guys are invited. 100 per cent."

