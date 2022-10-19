Olivia Wilde shares salad dressing recipe that caused Jason Sudeikis fight Their nanny claimed the couple argued after the actress made a salad for Harry Styles

The recipe that wrecked a relationship? Olivia Wilde took to Instagram to post a recipe for her infamous "special" salad dressing, days after her former nanny claimed that it led to an epic fight with the Don't Worry Darling director's then-fiance, Jason Sudeikis.

MORE: Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' $10k a month LA love nest

Sharing a page from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel, Heartburn, the recipe reads, "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Loading the player...

Olivia Wilde shares first look at Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles

Jason, 47, and Olivia's former nanny claimed in a stunning interview with the Daily Mail on Monday, October 17, that the couple—who share two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—had an explosive argument in November 2020 after the Ted Lasso star saw the Booksmart director, 38, preparing a salad in their kitchen for Harry Styles, who she'd cast in her film Don't Worry Darling.

SEE: Olivia Wilde's 13 most striking beauty looks

READ: Harry Styles' incredible property portfolio spans from Hampstead Heath to Hollywood - details

According to the nanny, as Olivia left the house with the salad, "Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

Jason and Olivia's nanny claimed the Ted Lasso star was blindsided by their split

"Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry]," the former employee told the Daily Mail.

Twitter exploded with questions about the "special" dressing. "I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car," one person wrote, while another user tweeted, "If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone."

Olivia posted her recipe after social media lit up with questions about it

The couple, who'd been engaged since 2013, split within days of their heated vinaigrette altercation. The House actress and Harry, 28, were spotted holding hands at a wedding just two months later, in January 2021.

Olivia and Jason have denied the nanny's allegations, releasing a joint statement earlier this week.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," they continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here