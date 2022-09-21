Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' $10k a month LA love nest The Don't Worry Darling stars have been dating since 2021

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde are living in quite the love nest after reportedly moving in together in Los Angeles' trendy Los Feliz neighborhood.

SEE: Harry Styles' $8.7m NYC apartment boasts some very famous neighbors

The couple – who were first linked in 2021 – are said to be paying around $10,000 per month, reports Zestimate, to rent a recently renovated $2.45million home owned by Spanish singer Lourdes Hernández and her husband Zach Leigh, according to the New York Post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde star in Don't Worry Darling

The contemporary single-storey abode boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a quarter-acre lot, complete with a large backyard swimming pool, a hot tub, a built-in BBQ grill, and a covered patio.

Inside features vaulted ceilings, skylights, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen decorated in white with marble countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, and a center island.

RELATED: Inside Harry Styles' former Los Angeles home

MORE: Don't Worry Darling: everything you need to know about Harry Styles' steamy new film

The house follows the same aesthetic throughout – white and wood furnishings with clean lines – and the living room, kitchen, and dining room benefit from an open-plan design.

Olivia & Harry reportedly pay $10,000 per month (Photo: Visual Media LA)

Harry and Olivia's master bedroom features white wood wall cladding, but their bathroom is painted a pale pink with an oval-shaped bathtub and separate shower.

According to the Post, the couple were previously living in Harry's long-time manager, Jeff Azoff's Hollywood Hills home, before briefly relocating to London.

The couple's master bathroom is pink (Photo: Visual Media LA)

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don't Worry Darling after she hired him to replace actor Shia LaBeouf.

Their relationship came after she split from her former partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

The home features a swimming pool and hot tub (Photo: Visual Media LA)

Olivia and Jason began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, before splitting in November 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.