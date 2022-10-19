Jamie Redknapp shares stunning bikini photo of wife Frida after first wedding anniversary The Redknapps have lots to celebrate this week

It's a big week for Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The following day, the former footballer took to Instagram to gush about the Swedish model as she celebrated her 39th birthday.

Alongside a series of throwback holiday snaps, Jamie gushed: "Happy birthday to an incredible mum and wife @frida_redknapp. We love you so much [heart emoji]. Enjoy your day x."

"Thank you [sweet]. Love you xxx," his doting wife replied, while many others also posted heartwarming comments. "Love these photos! Happy birthday @frida_redknapp," a fan said, while another added: "She's a very lucky girl! It must her birthday every day!"

Jamie and Frida, meanwhile, welcomed Raphael, their first child together, in November 2021 after tying the knot in October in an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

They share a total of seven children from their respective former marriages. Frida has four from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

Jamie shared these snaps of Frida on her birthday

Jamie, meanwhile, is dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Jamie and second wife Frida celebrated their first wedding anniversary but are yet to share any insight into how they celebrated their special day together.

After their wedding, the sports pundit shared a series of pictures from the big day and wrote: "We wanted to share some moments from our special day.

"It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it." Frida wrote: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji]."

