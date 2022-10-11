Jamie Redknapp shares joy for eldest son following major milestone The football star's eldest son is studying in the United States

Jamie Redknapp is one proud father with eldest son Charley studying in the United States at the University of Arizona, and the teen is making sure to take after his dad's sporting success.

READ: Jamie Redknapp's mother Sandra's verdict on pregnant daughter-in-law Frida's wedding dress

Charley has continued to play rugby while studying for his sports degree, and over the weekend he played in a match which saw Arizona defeat Utah Valley 34-17. Jamie was incredibly proud of his son for the achievement and shared several photos of his son taken during the match. But like any father, he made sure to get a bit of light-hearted fun as he penned his comment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp teases son in sweet golfing video

In his post, the former England footballer said: "So so Proud of you mate. Think you might need to work on those thighs though. Great win this weekend @arizonarugby keep it going! #Beardown."

SEE: Frida Redknapp shares adorable photo with baby Raphael after being separated from Jamie

READ: Jamie Redknapp shares emotional post as son Charley leaves home

His followers also shared in his jubilation, as one said: "Yes @charley_redknapp smashing it," while a second added: "Looks a power house!"

A third complimented: "Humble lad, working hard through passion and not because of where he came from, respect!!"

Meanwhile, a fourth shared: "Well done Charley you are the image of your beautiful mum," and a fifth commented: "He's looking terrific. ARIZONA seems to suit him. You must be so proud JAMIE, well done CHARLEY."

Charley triumphed in the opening rugby match

Charley moves stateside in September, but ahead of his departure he shared one last birthday celebration with his parents, which was full of emotion.

Mum Louise shared a video clip from the party, showing her overcome with emotion. "Happy 18th Chaz I love you all the world! @charley_redknapp," she wrote in the caption. "It's an emotional one! Xxx."

WOW: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida poses in bikini with her lookalike sister

MORE: Jamie Redknapp shares the sweetest family photo of baby Raphael and dad Harry Redknapp

"Everyone who's been at the house today has been in his life for a very long time and mean the world to him, so thank you for all coming and enjoying today," she said in the clip.

Looking emotional, she added: "I know you're going to have an amazing night tonight when you leave us oldies and I couldn't be prouder and love this human more than I do."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.