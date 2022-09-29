Frida Redknapp shares adorable photo with baby Raphael after being separated from Jamie The pair married in 2021

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shared the sweetest update with their youngest son on Wednesday whilst he soaks up the Singaporean sun.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former model cradled her young son who wore a gorgeous green parker jacket. Frida was a vision in the touching photo and donned an autumnal brown knitted jumper whilst kissing her little one on the cheek.

Captioning the post, the doting mother simply penned a loving emoji. Fans were delighted with the sweet update.

Jamie replied to the sweet snap writing: "The Guvnor," alongside a red love heart emoji.One follower commented: "Such a fab momma @frida_redknapp," alongside two red love heart emojis. A second added: "Love this." A third wrote: "Beautiful picture."

The update came as Jamie was sunning it up in Singapore whilst away filming for A League of Their Own. The former footballer enjoyed an evening at Gardens by the Bay a stunning nature garden that was lit up in beautiful colourful lights.

Ahead of the stunning scene posted to his Instagram Stories, he also shared a snap as he and co-star Micah Richards taking on a daring activity to which Micah reshared to his Stories alongside the words: "Never been so scared in my life."

Frida and Raphael look so sweet

Jamie has also been captured in Thailand with Joel Dommet at a Muay Thai and MMA training camp showing off their athletic physiques as they posed in silky training shorts with their hands strapped up.

Alongside the photo, Jamie penned: "You don’t want any of this …. @alotosky." Frida replied to the serious snap with a laughing face emoji and a red love heart.

Jamie's evening looked incredible

One follower penned: "Awesome job guys." A second added: "Welcome to Thailand Legend."

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family, with baby Raphael being the most recent addition, arriving in November 2021.

The happy couple got married in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

