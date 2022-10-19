Mary-Kate Olsen's heartbreaking revelation about personal life during rare interview The Olsen twins were incredibly famous in the nineties

Mary-Kate Olsen has been hitting the headlines this week after being spotted stepping out in a number of fashion-forward outfits in New York City.

The famous star prefers to lead a very private life and very rarely gives interviews. However, when she does, she often gives incredible insights into her life.

She previously made a heartbreaking revelation about her childhood - which saw her and twin sister Ashley Olsen star is many TV films, along with Full House, as child stars.

While she was very well known back then, Mary-Kate didn't like the fame, and previously told Marie Claire magazine: "I look at old photos of me, and I don't feel connected to them at all. … I would never wish my upbringing on anyone…"

Now, Mary-Kate and Ashley prefer to work behind-the-scenes and have their own successful fashion label, The Row, which they co-founded in 2016.

Mary-Kate Olsen opened up about her childhood

The twins gave a very rare interview to ID Magazine in 2021, talking about the evolution of their careers and their work as designers. What's more, they didn't even want people to know that it was their label at the beginning.

Ashley told the publication: "We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

Mary-Kate and Ashley were child stars

Mary-Kate added: "I think we're very much perfectionists and hard workers and we've always been hard workers. So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that.

"It's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

