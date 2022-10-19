Helen Skelton makes candid confession about her children and Strictly

Helen Skelton is doing so well on Strictly Come Dancing, where her dance partner Gorka Marquez has been encouraging her every week.

Despite his thoughtful and emotional pep talk during Saturday's show, however, Helen remains self-deprecating about her abilities.

In fact, on Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Stories, when she claimed that her children are much better performers than she is!

Sharing an image of herself outside her children's Harvest Festival celebration, she wrote: "Heart full [red heart emoji]".

The mum-of-three went on: "Kids are defo better performing than me," adding laughing and winking emojis.

On Saturday, Helen pulled off an impressive Paso Doble with her dance partner.

Before the judges revealed the pair's scores, Gorka sweetly said: "Can I just say something? I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you've been made to feel like you're not beautiful, or good enough, or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you.

Helen shared the sweet post on Instagram

"Everybody here believes in you. Your family. It doesn't matter how many times I say or the judges say it or anybody says it, it's only you [who] is the one that's going to make the change and the one who needs to believe in you because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum and incredible dancer. So believe in you, please."

The 39-year-old's fans rushed to Twitter to agree, with the comments including: "Gorka sticking up for Helen was everything" and: "Lovely words from Gorka. Helen is amazing. She deserves to be told she is.

The presenter is paired with Gorka Marquez

Another responded: "Lovely words from Gorka about @HelenSkelton believe you are amazing. #Strictly".

The Spaniard was praised on social media for his kind words, and his fiancée, former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, later took to Instagram to applaud and agree with him.

