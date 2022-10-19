Millie Bobby Brown is evolving past acting with her latest collaboration, and it has fans dying to get their piece.

The star has offered fans cruelty-free and vegan make-up products via her brand Florence by Mills since 2019, and now she is taking it one step further.

Fans can't wait to be matching not only their make-up but also their clothes with Millie, as she has partnered with fashion brand About You for an exclusive collection.

Millie took to Instagram to share the news, sharing a sweet video where she showcases all of the girly and cozy pieces fans will be seeing her wearing, and buying for themselves.

The adorable campaign video has quite a whimsical take, and it first sees the actress sporting long blonde hair, and a cozy lilac sweater over a green corduroy mini-skirt and over-the-knee brown suede boots.

Throughout the clip, she does a slew of random activities, from driving a golf cart, to actually playing golf, plus enjoying a picnic, vacuuming, and doing yoga.

The whimsical video

All of the activities were done to highlight the versatility of the pieces, and she said in the caption: "It was important for me to create a collection that everyone can feel comfortable and confident in. I AM IN LOVE. I can't wait to see how you style these pieces!"

Millie is quite busy these days, as not only is she busy filming new projects and working on her brand, but she is also fully enrolled as an online student in Purdue University.

The pieces are so cute

She is focusing on the college's human services program, which "provides students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills."

The curriculum includes classes in human development, speech communication, psychology and sociology, plus family studies and processes. Students who graduate from the program go on to work as Child and family case managers, social workers, or school counselors, to name a few.

