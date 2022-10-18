Kelly Clarkson shocked live on air as she feels 'lied to' after making surprise discovery - details The Voice coach didn't see that coming

Kelly Clarkson has been part of the music industry for over two decades, ever since she won the inaugural season of American Idol, and has had a deep love for the art form.

However, while presenting the Kellyoke segment at the top of the latest episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made a discovery she definitely wasn't expecting.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

She sang the Grammy-winning song What a Fool Believes by The Doobie Brothers to the enthusiastic applause of the audience.

After introducing her band and the song, she stated: "Fun fact: The Doobie Brothers were indeed not actual brothers."

It was clear that the fact was a complete surprise to the singer as she reiterated: "I just found out this morning, I never actually knew.

"I never looked into that, didn't know. Feel a little hurt by it, lied to, I feel lied to. It's fine," she brushed it off with a snide quip, leaving her audience in stitches before introducing her first guest, Jessica Chastain.

The latest episode of Kelly's show opened with an interesting Kellyoke segment

The singer has been loving being back with her daytime show, which she took a break from over the summer to spend time with family.

However, she's set to have an even busier schedule going forward, as she announced that she would be returning to The Voice in the coming season.

Kelly will join returning coach Blake Shelton, for his final turn on the chair, alongside newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper for the show's 23rd season.

This will mark Kelly's ninth go around on The Voice, keeping her squarely in third place among judges with the most time on the show, only behind Blake and Adam Levine.

The singer will return for season 23 of The Voice

The news was announced on social media via a photograph that tagged the four, and fans quickly began flooding the comments section with enthusiastic responses.

