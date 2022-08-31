Inside Shakira's 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique – and real reason they never married The former couple both opened up about marriage

Shakira's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique, 35, hit the news after he confirmed his new romance with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker, 45, and the professional soccer player dated for eleven years, during which time they welcomed two children: Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven. However, they announced their split in June 2022 and Gerard was pictured with Clara in August.

We take a look inside Shakira and Gerard's relationship, from the real reason they never got married to their separation…

How did Shakira and Gerard meet?

Shakira met Gerard in 2010 while filming a music video for her single Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Gerard was one of many soccer players in the video, and Shakira immediately singled him out as "cute."

"I wasn't a soccer fan, so I didn't know who he was," Shakira told 60 Minutes. "But when I saw the video, I was like, 'Hmm. That one's kind of cute.' And then someone decided to introduce us."

The couple share two children

Despite her physical attraction, Gerard admitted he was the one who made the first move. His chat-up line of choice? The weather.

"It all started when we were together in South Africa and I wrote to her. She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony, and I asked her what the weather was like," he explained to TV3. "It is the typical stupid question... It got to the point where I told her we would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again — she was singing at the final."

The singer went public with their relationship months later, posting a loved-up snap of the pair on Instagram and writing a phrase that translates to: "I present to you my sun."

They welcomed son Milan in January 2013, followed by daughter Sasha in January 2015. Throughout their relationship, Shakira was asked on several occasions if she had any plans to marry her partner, but she never confirmed or denied whether she wanted to walk down the aisle.

What has Shakira said about marriage with Gerard?

"We already have what's essential, you know?" she told Glamour back in 2014. "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one."

Shakira admitted she was afraid to tie the knot

Shakira also confessed that she was afraid of marriage. On 60 Minutes in 2020, she told Bill Whitaker, "We're not married. To tell you the truth, marriage scares the [expletive] out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend."

She jokingly continued: "His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on his behavior."

Gerard was equally non-committal about exchanging vows, explaining their reason for not tying the knot was "her mentality". During an interview on The Overlap, he said: "It’s her mentality! I like it how we are right now. We have two kids, nine and seven, we work good as a couple. We don't have the need to be married, it's fine."

Why did Shakira and Gerard Pique split?

Shakira and Gerard surprised fans when they announced their split on 4 June by releasing a joint statement obtained by People. It read: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

They never publicly addressed the reason for the breakdown of their relationship.

Who are Shakira and Gerard dating now?

Rumours of Gerard's relationship with Clara have been circulating for weeks, but the sports star seemingly confirmed they were dating by making a public appearance with her at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia where they were pictured kissing and hugging.

The couple also attended a wedding in Spain, and pictures obtained by the MailOnline show Gerard with his arm around the PR student, who wore a long striped maxi dress.

Shakira hasn't been spotted in public with any new partners since her split from Gerard. Before dating the soccer player, Shakira was in an 11-year relationship with lawyer Antonio de la Rúa, but they went their separate ways in August 2010.

