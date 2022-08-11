Shakira comforted by her sons in rare photo following surprise split from their father The singer dated footballer Gerard Pique for 11 years

Shakira may be suffering from a broken heart following her shock split from Gerard Pique – but she has the best help trying to mend it.

The singer posted an emotional photo on her Instagram account this week which showed her being sweetly embraced by her two sons, Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha, whom she shares with her footballer ex. Captioning the rare photo, she sweetly penned: "The purest love".

Shakira announced in June that she and Gerard had called time on their relationship after 11 years together. The former couple started dating in 2011 but never married.

In a statement, she said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Just weeks after their breakup, Gerard made headlines again when he was spotted with a mystery woman at a Swedish restaurant.

Her break-up isn't the only thing playing on her mind as she is currently facing a new personal battle.

Shakira is being comforted by her two sons

The superstar singer has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

Spanish prosecutors have alleged that Shakira defrauded Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes. But Shakira is willing to take the matter to court as she is "confident in her innocence", her spokesperson told HELLO!

Shakira and Gerard will co-parent their children

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," a statement shared with HELLO! read.

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

