Shakira inundated with support after ex Gerard Pique is pictured kissing new girlfriend The couple split in June

Shakira's fans have inundated her social media with positive messages after her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué was pictured publicly with his new girlfriend over the weekend.

Gerard, 35, and PR student girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, attended the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia together and were pictured kissing and hugging throughout the show.

Following the release of the images on a Spanish TV programme, fans rushed to Shakira's social media to share their support for the singer.

Taking to her Instagram, one follower wrote: "Shakira, no man deserves you," whilst a second remarked: "Cheer up! Not all is lost."

The couple dated for 11 years before announcing their separation in June

"My Shaki, we'll always be here for you! We love you so much," added a third, and a fourth said: "Shaki, we are here for you."

According to our sister publication HOLA!, Shakira will have been left very upset by the new pictures as the former couple reportedly have a non-aggression pact to temporarily maintain discretion in new relationships for the good of their children, Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed the couple's shock split in early June. In a statement, she said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira and Gerard are parents to two sons, Milan and Sasha

She gave no further details of their break up but they have parted after 11 years together.

Her break-up isn't the only thing playing on her mind as she is currently facing a new personal battle.

The superstar singer has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

Spanish prosecutors have alleged that Shakira defrauded Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes.

But Shakira is willing to take the matter to court as she is "confident in her innocence", her spokesperson told HELLO!