Teresa Giudice reveals she didn't sign a prenup with Luis Ruelas

Let's hope this doesn't lead to table-flipping later! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice surprised fans when she confirmed at Bravocon that she didn't sign a prenup before marrying Luis Ruelas.

The reality TV star, 50, made the revelation during the Tuesday, October 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which was taped at BravoCon a few days earlier.

At one point during the show, an audience member asked the mother of four, "We love you, we love you and Luis' love, and I wonder, did you happen to follow Uncle Andy's advice and get a prenup?"

Teresa smiled and replied, "No. True love, true love, yes!"

Teresa's four daughters were bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis

Fans in the crowd expressed their dismay at her answer before Andy Cohen stepped in and said, "All right, personal decision."

Teresa and Joe Giudice announced their separation in December 2019

Teresa and Luis, 48, a New Jersey businessman, wed in August 2022 after getting engaged in October 2021. According to Exact Net Worth, his net worth is about $2million, while Teresa is worth an estimated $500,000.

Back in February 2022, Teresa told Andy, 54, on an episode of WWHL that they were not planning to sign a prenuptial agreement. "I would, you know, if he said so. I'm so very easy about that. He definitely has more than me," she said. "I would never take anything from him, I'm so not like that."

Her announcement prompted Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel to tweet, "I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup."

Meanwhile, Luis, who was in the audience that night, laughed awkwardly and the couple admitted that they hadn't discussed it.

Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, was the bartender of the night on the show and asked Andy, "Why would she sign a prenup?"

"Why wouldn't she sign a prenup?" an incredulous Andy replied. "To protect what she has and for him to protect what he has."

Gia responded, "I mean, I guess. My dad made her sign a prenup, and I really didn't like that."

Teresa explained that a week before her wedding to Joe in 1999, Juicy Joe asked her to sign the agreement "and I wanted to call the wedding off, and my mom told me not to."

She and Joe were married for more than 20 years and welcomed four daughters—Gia, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13—before divorcing in September 2020.

In 2014, the couple were convicted of multiple fraud charges, with Teresa serving 11 months behind bars, while Joe spent 41 months in prison before being deported to his native Italy in 2019.

