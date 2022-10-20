Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their wedding vows in Italy: Pic The couple revealed their happy news as they celebrated their 10th anniversary

Too cute! Justin Timberlake paid tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 19—just months after renewing their vows in Italy, where they originally tied the knot.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" the "SexyBack" singer, 41, captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of sweet photos and videos. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

His post included a cute video of the pair recreating the iconic spaghetti scene from the 1955 Disney film Lady and the Tramp and another clip showed them sitting on top of a mountain. "Are you kidding me?" Justin said as they marveled at the view. "On top of the world," Jessica added.

The Candy actress, 40, posted her own love note on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning six photos, "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Among the photos was a shot of Jessica flashing a peace sign while wearing a white tulle dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a linen suit. She revealed on her Instagram stories that the photo was taken in Italy over the summer when they renewed their vows. Jessica wore a Giambattista Valli gown, just as she did on her wedding day.

The couple renewed their vows over the summer in Italy

The couple, who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, wed in Fasano, Italy, in 2012 after five years of dating. They have had their ups and downs over the years—most notably in 2019, when Justin was spotted holding hands and getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in a New Orleans bar.

He later posted a public apology on Instagram, dispelling rumors of infidelity and apologizing for "hurting the people I love."

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my costar," Justin wrote. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

He concluded, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

The pair moved on from the drama, later secretly welcoming son Phineas in 2020.

In June, Jessica marked Father's Day by sharing a rare family photo that showed Justin cradling his wife and kids.

"To the world, you are a dad," she wrote on Instagram. "But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s**t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

