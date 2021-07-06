Bethenny Frankel just twinned with Kate Middleton and nobody noticed The Real Housewife of New York goes regal...

Bethenny Frankel shared a stunning full-length outfit of the day snap to celebrate American Independence Day on 4 July and we are in awe of her stunning dress which is by Self Portrait. It has a guipure lace detail and is the kind of timeless design you could wear again and again.

The Skinnygirl owner carried a white bag by Hermes and added a pair of seriously cool shades, and left her dark tresses flowing loose.

The Real Housewives of New York star looked gorgeous in the shot, which showed her cosying up to her fiance Paul Bernon. Her white pleated crochet floral maxi dress is from the London based-brand and is sadly a past-season buy that she may have been keeping for a special occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore the fabulous creation to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London in 2016. The elegant gown even featured an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh-high split as the Duchess walked down the red carpet.

Bethenny looked amazing in her Self Portrait dress

At the time, Kate accessorised her evening look with her Gianvito Rossi heels in the Bordeaux colour way and a matching Mulberry clutch bag.

Duchess Kate wore the same dress in 2016

The brand has a huge following amongst bloggers and celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Reese Witherspoon, but the mid-range fashion house has plenty of royal fans too. As well as Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice frequently rocks their fancy frocks and the Duchess of Sussex is also a big fan.

Meghan sported a black and white lace Self Portrait dress for her debut to the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017, as well as a green printed number for an Invictus Games Reception with Prince Harry in London. She also wore a red frock from the brand on the couple's royal tour of Tonga in 2018.

