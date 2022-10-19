Jana Kramer tearfully reveals ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated with 'more' than 13 women The country music singer got emotional talking about her broken marriage

Jana Kramer got emotional as she talked about her broken marriage to Mike Caussin, revealing in a new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk that he cheated on her countless times.

In a sneak peek from the interview that drops on Wednesday, October 19, co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked, "So over time, you found out he cheated with about 13 women?"

Jana Kramer opened up about ex-husband Mike Caussin and his infidelity

"More," the "Story" singer, 38, replied.

"That has to be really painful," Jada responded.

Jana wiped away tears during her emotional interview

Jana wiped away tears as she talked about daughter Jolie, 6, and son, Jace, 3, who she shares with the athlete, 35.

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house [on] Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt," she said.

Jada sympathized, noting, "That's a hard one when your familial dreams coincide with childhood trauma."

"And that’s when I get like—'That’s not fair,'" the 90210 alum added. "He took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."

The One Tree Hill actress and the Washington Redskins tight end began dating in August 2014 after meeting on Twitter but weeks later they split, with Jana claiming that he had cheated on her. They reconciled and got engaged in December 2014, on her 31st birthday.

The couple wed in May 2015 but separated the following year when Mike checked into rehab. The couple reconciled in 2017 but five months after renewing their vows, Jana and the athlete went public with Mike's battle with sex addiction.

In 2019, Jana admitted in an episode of their "Whine Down" podcast that she'd found a naked photo on her husband's phone.

"I told Michael the other day, I was just like, 'I don't believe that there won't be another time, and that sucks to have to feel that,'" the "Good Enough" songstress said. "Because how can I believe that when I've heard so many times 'I'll never do it again. I'll never do it again.' So, it kinda puts me in this really awkward situation, and it makes me look weak to be continuing to stick around."

She filed for divorce in April 2021 after six years of marriage, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery," and requested a restraining order against her spouse.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the country music star wrote on Instagram as she announced their split. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Their divorce was finalized in July 2021.

