The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is straight up one of our favourite reality shows and season 12 is finally here. Unsurprisingly, we are hooked already. HELLO! sat down with the OG housewife, Kyle Richards, who gave us the lowdown on what to expect, her top fashion tips and her best and worst moments on the iconic show.

Speaking about the new series, she said: "Oh my gosh. There's a lot of controversy, a lot of disagreeing. Everyone at some point had an issue with somebody."

Kyle is an OG Housewife

Discussing her favourite moments on the show, which began in 2010, Kyle is sweetly sentimental. "Milestones with my children that I get to get documented. Whether it's sad - dropping them off at college; I'm always going to have that. And Farrah graduating, Bar Mitzvahs, learning to drive a car, all those things. I just think, life gets so crazy and hectic and now we have an iPhone, you never take proper photos, we don't run around with video cameras like we used to. I have some great professional family home videos."

Kyle loves classic yet edgy looks

Speaking about her hardest times on the series, the brunette beauty explained: "It's when I'm arguing with somebody. I know that's a given, but obviously the hardest was with my sister Kim, as that's family. When we have these arguments on the show, it doesn't just end when the cameras go off, and it spills into your personal life, and you can't help the mood and how you are feeling. I try very hard not to let it affect my mood at home."

And how has life changed? "My life has evolved in so many ways. When I started the show, I hadn't been acting for a while and I had a new baby. So at that moment, I was a busy stay-at-home mum. I was exhausted from kids stuff like homework, doctors and dentists, soccer practice and tennis lessons, all that stuff, and all of a sudden, I was a working mum and had all that guilt. But then, I became really proud to be a working mum and producing television and back acting again, and the more I'm doing, the more my daughters are proud of me. So it's evolved a lot in that sense. And watching ourselves and reflecting on everything, you learn and grow.

Kyle with her husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle has impeccable, glam style. But she surprisingly revealed she has never had a stylist! "I'm sure people are like, 'Yeah you can tell!' but no, never had one. I don't travel with a glam squad either. When I'm working, I like to be well put together, I like colour. I go with my mood. Some days I want to be conservative, some days more edgy.

Kyle and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast

"When I go on trips I feel like I do better. So when I'm away with the show on a trip, I'm like, 'OK - this is our itinerary', so I do my best, so I can really think something out. Plus, my husband isn't with me, so he's not judging me on how much luggage I'm bringing!"

We all have celebrity style icons and Kyle has two front runners. "I love JLo, I love her style, but I also love Jennifer Aniston and she's more classic and simple. They are completely opposite, but I love them both."

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals. The best-dressed royal in her opinion has to be the late Diana, Princess of Wales. "I mean, I have to go with Diana. Of course I think that Kate Middleton dresses beautifully, but I just feel Diana had so many iconic moments. For me as a little girl, I lived in London for a while when I was doing a movie, and I think she and Charles were dating at the time and I can remember so many of her outfits! The 'revenge dress' and then her cycling shorts with the socks, and her dress that blew up at the sports day, I just loved her."

Princess Diana is Kyle's best-dressed royal

And when it comes to her favourite beauty product, Kyle is so down to earth. "I love the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara. It has a curved wand which is great. I never use waterproof mascara as you can't get it off, and it's bad for your lashes. That's the best one, as it's buildable. What I've learned is, the cheaper mascaraas are the best ones. That's not the case with foundation, but definitely with mascara."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo in the US, and is available to stream on Hayu in the UK the next day.

