Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in figure-flattering outfit for fun-filled night out

Rose Ayling-Ellis rocked a gorgeous autumnal outfit on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for a fun-filled night out.

Opting for a chic ensemble, the reigning Strictly champ looked stunning in a burnt orange roll neck long-sleeved top which she teamed with a pair of flattering black jeans. Rose elevated her look with a sleek up-do, fresh dewy makeup and a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings.

The star appeared in high spirits as she joined her pals for a round of cocktails in a hip bar decked out with funky wallpaper, floral displays and rustic furniture.

Rose was joined by her sidekick and best friend – Tobi Leigh - who similarly looked stunning as she posed for a sweet snap with the EastEnders actress.

Rose enjoyed some downtime with her friends

The duo share an incredibly close bond, and earlier this year, Rose shared a sweet tribute to highlight their friendship. To mark Tobi's birthday, the 27-year-old penned: "Happy Birthday Tobi, my best friend, my sidekick, my businesswoman, my stylist, and thousand more words to describe what you are to me. I love you. @tobileigh__".

Rose's glitzy night out comes after she shared a major career announcement on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the actress gushed: "So excited to finally share this news! I am thrilled to be going back to theatre with this talented group of people.

The star looked lovely in her autumnal outfit

"Scary thought to be performing Shakespeare for the very first time playing Celia. I'm feeling privileged to be able to do this in this incredible new space. Can't wait to get creative."

Bursting with pride, Giovanni, 32, commented: "Legend," followed by a heart eye emoji.

The actress attended the NTAs last week

"Absolutely fantastic news. Well done you, starring on stage in the West End. I'll book my ticket as soon as I can," wrote one fan, whilst a second penned: "Thrilled to read this news Rose. You are a talented actress! So very happy for this wonderful opportunity for you to shine!"

A third noted: "A West End star is born! So proud of you Rose!" and a fourth added: "Wonderful news Rose. What a cast! So exciting".

