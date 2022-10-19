Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals surprising nerdy side in sweet post – fans react

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed a new side to her personality on Tuesday as she paid tribute to the BBC on their 100th birthday.

Taking to Instagram the EastEnders actress posted a string of new photos to commemorate the occasion. In one photo, the 27-year-old star looked lovely in a tangerine-hued jumper as she posed in front of a wall festooned with gold and silver balloons.

Ever the style queen, Rose teamed her autumnal jumper with a pair of high-waisted jeans, gold hoop earrings, and a touch of glam makeup comprising dewy skin, gold highlighter and a bold red lip.

Alongside the snaps, Rose included the caption: "What better way to celebrate the BBC's 100th birthday than exploring the history of the channel? The nerd in me absolutely loves history, so I am delighted to be appearing on Horrible Histories, which was one of my favourite books as a kid".

Rose penned a celebratory post

The star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Well done Rose you are amazing! Bet Gio is proud of you," whilst a second penned: "Fabulous! I LOVE Horrible Histories and so did our boys when they were young (and still do). It's great to see you in so many varied projects and roles".

"Well done, Rose, you're certainly keeping busy," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "I love history too! Can't wait to watch!"

Rose and Giovanni are the reigning Strictly champs

Rose's update comes after she shared a major career announcement on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly champ penned a lengthy message about her 'return to theatre'.

Alongside an eerie digital poster for Shakespeare's As You Like It, the actress penned: "So excited to finally share this news! I am thrilled to be going back to theatre with this talented group of people.

"Scary thought to be performing Shakespeare for the very first time playing Celia. I'm feeling privileged to be able to do this in this incredible new space. Can't wait to get creative."

The 27-year-old at the 2022 NTAs

Bursting with pride, Giovanni, 32, commented: "Legend," followed by a heart eye emoji.

"Absolutely fantastic news. Well done you, starring on stage in the West End. I'll book my ticket as soon as I can," wrote one fan, whilst a second penned: "Thrilled to read this news Rose. You are a talented actress! So very happy for this wonderful opportunity for you to shine!"

