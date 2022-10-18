Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reacts to Rose Ayling-Ellis' major announcement

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice showcased his unwavering support for his former dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis on Monday.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice put on loving display at NTAs

The EastEnders actress took to Instagram to share a major career announcement and, true to form, Giovanni was among the first to react. In the social media post, Rose, 27, penned a lengthy message about her 'return to theatre'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis swims with manta rays during lavish Maldives getaway

Alongside an eerie digital poster for Shakespeare's As You Like It, the actress penned: "So excited to finally share this news! I am thrilled to be going back to theatre with this talented group of people.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

PHOTOS: 28 best dressed stars at the National Television Awards 2022: from Holly Willoughby to Maya Jama

"Scary thought to be performing Shakespeare for the very first time playing Celia. I'm feeling privileged to be able to do this in this incredible new space. Can't wait to get creative."

Rose had some major news to share

Bursting with pride, Giovanni, 32, commented: "Legend," followed by a heart eye emoji.

"Absolutely fantastic news. Well done you, starring on stage in the West End. I'll book my ticket as soon as I can," wrote one fan, whilst a second penned: "Thrilled to read this news Rose. You are a talented actress! So very happy for this wonderful opportunity for you to shine!"

A third noted: "A West End star is born! So proud of you Rose!" and a fourth added: "Wonderful news Rose. What a cast! So exciting".

Rose and Giovanni reunited at the NTAs

Rose's West End update comes after she reunited with Giovanni on the red carpet at the National Television Awards last week.

Glitterball trophy holders Giovanni and Rose took to the NTA stage to accept the Best Talent Show gong. In a touching moment, the whole cast of Strictly thanked fans in sign language whilst on stage.

Celebrating their triumphant win, Giovanni joined Rose, Debbie McGee, from series 15, and Michelle Visage, from series 17, for an epic photo.

Rose looked stunning in her green gown

Rose looked stunning in her seriously gorgeous lime green fishtail gown. The star elevated her look with sparkly silver heels, dainty bracelets, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Exuding glamour, the actress opted for a fresh face of makeup in the form of a bronzed complexion, a warm smokey eye, and a statement red lip.

Giovanni, meanwhile, looked dapper as ever in his white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.