Gwyneth Paltrow shares insight into dating history and married life

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on Vogue to share a special tradition that she had created with her husband Brad Falchuk from when they first began dating.

The wellness entrepreneur appeared in a clip making what she'd termed a "boyfriend breakfast," stemming from creating recipes for Brad that eventually took off and continues in their life till now.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare Brad Pitt story

In her caption, she wrote: "When Brad was just my boyfriend, I started a tradition of making him breakfast every Saturday morning.

"Coming up with surprising menus, the prepping and cooking was a way for me to disconnect with the other stresses of my life and direct my focus on my boyfriend!"

She continued: "It became this very special moment for us. They are called #boyfriend breakfasts to this day."

Several of her fans loved the idea, although many were left confused by her caption, as they first thought she was referring to her ex-fiancé, Brad Pitt.

Gwyneth opened up about her "boyfriend breakfasts" tradition with husband Brad Falchuk

"At first I def thought she meant Pitt," one of her followers commented, with another also saying: "I thought she was referring to Brad Pitt and when they dated," and a third adding: "Who else read this and thought Brad Pitt (forgetting all about Brad Falchuk - only for a moment!)"

While appearing in her kitchen preparing a frittata, wearing a full pink Gucci set consisting of a mesh top, a bra, and a matching skirt, she explained how it all began.

"I call these boyfriend breakfasts because when my husband and I were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning.

"And I would come up with all these really creative breakfasts and it was something I'd put time into every week planning and I called them 'boyfriend breakfasts,' and it sort of took off."

The Hollywood couple dated and were briefly engaged in the late '90s

The actress and the Moneyball star were together from 1994 to 1997, after which she was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016, and has been married to now-husband Brad Falchuk since 2018.

