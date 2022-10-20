Friends star Matthew Perry reveals book tour ahead of memoir release

Matthew Perry is going out on tour to meet fans and share his story of addiction.

The Friends actor took to social media to share details of his book tour revealing he would be visiting New York, Washington DC and Ontario in Canada.

WATCH: Friends: The Reunion trailer

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing will be released on 1 November and the memoir will see Matthew delve into his time on the hit comedy, as well as his former relationships and friendships, and the devastating addictions that almost led to his death.

The New York event on 2 November will also be available to fans via livestream.

When the Chandler Bing actor shared a video featuring details of the book on social media earlier in the month, co-star Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to like it, along with Lisa Kudrow.

Matthew also sat with People magazine and shared that during the height of Friends popularity, he thought he could handle his addiction, and there would be lengthy periods of time when he was clean.

The tour begins in November

However, at one point he confesses that he was down to 128 pounds and taking 55 Vicodin a day.

"I didn't know how to stop," he said. "If the police came over to my house and said, 'If you drink tonight, we're going to take you to jail,' I'd start packing. I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older."

Matthew insists his castmates, including Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc "were understanding, and they were patient," but ultimately he could only help himself.

He has thanked the cast of Friends for being supportive of him

He has been to rehab no fewer than 15 times and although he continues to battle the demons.

"I'm pretty healthy now," he said before he joked: "I've got to not go to the gym much more, because I don't want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I'm a pretty healthy guy right now."

