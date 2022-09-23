Matthew Perry delivers 'big' news as he announces his book tour The actor is very excited

Matthew Perry both delighted and surprised his fans on Friday with a 'big' reveal which he made on Instagram.

The Friends actor took to social media with a message announcing he was going on tour for his book, FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING.

He shared a snapshot of himself alongside a huge poster of the front cover and wrote: "Some BIG news. Join me on my book tour this November! Tickets on sale now (link in bio). Looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories from FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING."

WATCH: First glimpse at the Friends reunion

Many of his fans were thrilled and asked for dates in their home states while others were in disbelief that they didn't even know he had written a book.

"How did I not know about this book?" wrote one, while another said: "OMG, I had no idea".

Matthew rarely posts on social media, so when he does, he makes sure it's something worth knowing about.

He recently broke his over two-month-long social media drought with two photos from his day at the US Open.

One of them featured him at the matches watching the game and posing for a picture alongside a rarely-seen family member - his goddaughter, Tara.

The sight of the pretty blonde, was a new one for his followers, as he simply wrote: "My goddaughter, Tara and I, at the @usopen."

"Matt you look fantastic!!!!" a fan of his commented, with another saying: "Could this selfie be anymore beautiful," and a third writing: "Matt it's good to see you looking happy n healthy!!! Much love."

The star has kept a relatively low profile since his appearance in the Friends reunion special last year, but has occasionally resurfaced to share news with his fans.

