Matthew Perry addresses fans in personal video amid book tour The Friends star will opening up about everything in his upcoming book

Matthew Perry delighted fans this week with some exciting and personal news. The Friends star took to Instagram to announce that he will be going on the road with his upcoming book - and in the very near future!

MORE: Matthew Perry shares rare photo with goddaughter during fun outing

The star posted footage to his page, where he was seen sitting down addressing his followers.

He said: "Hey everyone! I've got some big news and I'm really excited to share it with you. I'm going on a book tour this fall for my book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. I'll be hitting the road with some special guests."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

He added: "I really can't wait to share this book with you. It's really personal and I've poured my whole heart into it." Alongside the video, he wrote: "The one where I go on book tour. I'll be talking about my book, FRIENDS, LOVERS AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING with some special guests in a city near you. Or maybe not in a city near you, I don't know where you live. Luckily, there's a livestream event too!"

MORE: Michael Strahan's on-air replacement on GMA sparks reaction

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I'm so happy for you!" while another wrote: "I can't wait to read your book!" A third added: "I'm so excited for you!"

Matthew Perry shared a rare personal video on social media ahead of his book tour

News of Matthew's book was first announced in September when he revealed that he had written a book on social media.

MORE: Matthew Perry's appearance causes a stir during latest outing

MORE: Matthew Perry worries fans after sharing glimpse inside living room

The Chandler Bing actor rarely posts on social media, so when he does, he makes sure it's something worth knowing about. He recently broke his over two-month-long social media drought with two photos from his day at the US Open.

One of them featured him at the matches watching the game and posing for a picture alongside a rarely-seen family member - his goddaughter, Tara.

The Friends star is releasing a tell-all book

The sight of the pretty blonde was a new one for his followers, as he simply wrote: "My goddaughter, Tara and I, at the @usopen." "Matt you look fantastic!!!!" a fan of his commented, with another saying: "Could this selfie be anymore beautiful," and a third writing: "Matt it's good to see you looking happy n healthy!!! Much love."

SEE: Matthew Perry surprises fans with photo from inside his home - see why

The star has kept a relatively low profile since his appearance in the Friends reunion special last year, but has occasionally resurfaced to share news with his fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.