Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo shares sweet pictures of Candice Swanepoel for birthday celebration

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo has put her ongoing family scandal to one side to celebrate her friend Candice Swanepoel's birthday.

MORE: Candice Swanepoel launches new swimwear collection with stunning pictures

Behati, whose husband Adam Levine recently apologized for "using poor judgment when speaking with anyone other than my wife," took to social media to share a series of pictures of Candice from their years together walking the runways.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adam Levine says he's taking his kids on tour with him

"Happy birthday bruuuu," Behati captioned the first post using a South African slang term for friend, before adding: "So many special moments together."

Picture showed the pair in skimy bikinis on a palm-tree lined beach, and a second picture saw them holding hands on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

MORE: Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter's birthday with mindblowing cake - and rare nod to Zayn Malik

MORE: Maroon 5 shares big news of Vegas residency after Adam Levine allegations

A third saw them both in little black dresses clinking champagne glasses together, and other pictures showed them with friends including Lily Aldridge and Matty Holloway.

Candice, who turned 34 on 20 October, reshared the pictures.

Behati shared pictures of Candice

Behati - who is pregnant with her third child - has largely stood by her husband, with whom she shares two other children, even jetting off to Las Vegas as he readies for a new residency with his band Maroon 5.

After Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations of cheating against the band's lead, Adam broke his silence on social media with a statement of his own. He said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," admitting: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

However, he maintained: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Behati and Candice have been friends for years

Candice is also a doting mother of two and the South African model took to her Instagram account her birthday week to share some tender moments with her rarely seen four-year-old son Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli and six-year-old son Anaca Nicoli.

The sweet clip shows the trio paddling in a pool and cuddling in a hammock. The sweet clips were captured on film in black and white to the sounds of 'If I Ain't Got You' by Shesoposh.