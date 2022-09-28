Maroon 5 shares big news of Vegas residency after Adam Levine allegations The band will return

Maroon 5 returned to social media earlier in the week to break their silence on the allegations of cheating against Adam Levine with a major announcement.

While they didn't directly address the issue, they revealed that the band will continue to follow on their path of success with a Las Vegas residency.

They announced on social media that they were returning to the city for a residency that would take place during the months of March, April, July, and August of 2023.

"M5LV • THE RESIDENCY. We're headed back to Vegas! Tickets on sale Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT," they simply announced.

While comments on the post were disabled, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts as one fan noted the obvious irony and wrote: "Maroon 5 is headed to Sin City!"

Another said: "Maroon 5 announcing another residency in Vegas rn is pretty brave of them," while a third also added: "Horrible timing for the Maroon 5 Vegas residency announcement."

Maroon 5 announced their return to Las Vegas

After Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations of cheating against the band's lead, Adam broke his silence on social media with a statement of his own.

He said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," admitting that: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

However, he maintained: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

The soon-to-be father-of-three added: "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

Adam broke his silence with a social media statement

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he said.

He concluded with: "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

