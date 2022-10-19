Candice Swanepoel wows in sweet pool video with rarely-seen children

Candice Swanepoel is known around the world as a stunning Victoria's Secret model-turned-swimwear designer, but she is also a doting mother of two and she has the most adorable children.

The South African model took to her Instagram account this week to share some tender moments with her rarely seen four-year-old daughter Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli and six-year-old son Anaca Nicoli. The sweet clip shows the trio paddling in a pool and cuddling in a hammock. The sweet clips were captured on film in black and white to the sounds of 'If I Ain't Got You' by Shesoposh.

Candice captioned the clip, "You baby", and her 18.5 million Instagram followers became utterly besotted. Love heart emojis flooded the comments section of Candice's posts from fans and friends alike.

Candie and the children share a moment

One fan replied to say: "This is so cute, you're doing an amazing job with the cubs, Candice" and a well-wisher reached out to send "love to all babies!!!"

Candice, 33, shares her children with fellow model and ex-partner of 14 years, Hermann Nicoli, 40. The busy mother shows no sign of slowing down, since making it onto the Forbes top-earning model list in 2016 Candice has turned her hand to swimwear design.

Just last week she took to Instagram to announce: "NEW Resort collection launched today! @tropicofc #peachperfect #geo", and added a photo of herself modelling in a coastal meadow.

Candice models her new swimwear line

Candice's supportive fans were blown away by her beautiful achievement, with one replying to say: "This print and meadow are the best. Congrats again on an amazing collection."

Her swimwear collection, Tropic Of C, brands itself as "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach," and is "influenced by nature and inspired by the female form".

