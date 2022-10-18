Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo shares baby update amid scandal - Victoria's Secret model causes a stir The Victoria's Secret model is ready to be a mom again

Behati Prinsloo has remained largely silent on the Adam Levine cheating scandal that blew up on social media back in September.

However, the model has only recently reignited her presence on social media, and did so in the most adorable fashion with a new photograph.

She shared a picture of herself clad in all-black, but it was just enough to highlight her growing baby bump with a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

Hidden under several layers, it was clear that she was quite excited by the way it was growing as she set about on her day.

The model has largely stood by her husband, with whom she shares two other children, even jetting off to Las Vegas as he readies for a new residency with Maroon 5.

After Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations of cheating against the band's lead, Adam broke his silence on social media with a statement of his own.

Behati shared a new photo of her baby bump

He said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," admitting that: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

However, he maintained: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

The soon-to-be father-of-three added: "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he said.

Adam shared a statement after the allegations against him were made

He concluded with: "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

