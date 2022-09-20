Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter's birthday with mindblowing cake - and rare nod to Zayn Malik Gigi and Zayn are co-parenting their two-year-old daughter

Gigi Hadid marked a major family milestone on Monday as she celebrated her daughter Khai's birthday in the most delicious way.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram to share the news with her impressive 75.7million followers. "Our angel girl turned 2 today," wrote the mother-of-one, sharing a photo of her daughter Khai's showstopping two-tier birthday cake laden with Peppa Pig figurines crafted from colourful fondant.

Little Khai's epic birthday bake was created by Carlo's Bakery in New Jersey, most famously known for the reality TV series Cake Boss.

The immaculate bake was a Peppa Pig-lover's dream, with several towering sponge cake layers iced with rainbow fondant depicting a farm scene from the popular children's programme.

Gigi tagged Khai's father Zayn Malik in the birthday post

With fluffy clouds and trees surrounding an iced "Khai" on the centre of the cake, we're sure the two-year-old would have been delighted by her birthday treat.

Gigi also gave an extremely rare nod to Khai's father Zayn Malik in the sweet post, tagging the former One Direction band member at the bottom of the photo.

The couple reportedly split last year following allegations that Zayn had "struck" Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid in their Pennysylvania home - an altercation he denied, but was later charged for.

Breaking his silence on the incident following being charged with four criminal offences of harassment, Zayn took to Twitter to share his insight on the situation.

Gigi gave birth to daugther Khai in 2020

"In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he shared.

He continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

