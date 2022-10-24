Bridget Moynahan posts about breakups amid ex Tom Brady divorce rumors

Sending a message. Some fans thought Bridget Moynahan was referencing her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady's marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen when she shared a post about broken relationships on Instagram on Sunday, October 23.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote from marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon read. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

"We're comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney. Sometimes that's reality. But reality also looks like relationships that don't get mended. Endings that don't have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured," a caption on the NYC-based therapist's post continued. "It's much harder to be face to face with this. Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space. What's something you've learned from a disappointing ending or a rupture that never got mended?"

"Amen," Alec Baldwin commented on Bridget's post. "In certain cases, I should have gotten out earlier. I believe the phrase is 'Would you rather be lonely or wrong?' Some of the most resonating discoveries come from solitude."

Bridget posted that she was "so proud" when Tom announced his retirement in February

But other commenters thought that the Blue Bloods star, 51, was referring to her ex, whose marriage to the Brazilian supermodel, 42, has hit a rough patch.

Gisele told Elle magazine in September that she would like Tom to be "more present" for their kids

"Is this post for Tom-?" one follower asked. While another tagged the NFL quarterback.

Bridget and Tom dated for three years, splitting in December 2006. Her rep confirmed two months later that the actress was pregnant with his child. The exes welcomed son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan in August 2007.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," Bridget told Harper's Bazaar in 2008. "But I got so much out of that… Now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

The athlete, meanwhile, quickly moved on with Gisele. They wed in February 2009, one month after announcing their engagement, and went on to welcome kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

The couple's relationship hit a rough patch earlier this year after Tom, 45, announced his retirement from football in February and then changed his mind a little over a month later.

Both Gisele and her husband have reportedly hired divorce lawyers and both have been spotted recently without their wedding rings.

The relationship drama appears to have affected the Tampa Bay player on the field as well, with Tom being spotted throwing and breaking a tablet and also yelling at his fellow players.

It led to speculation among NFL commentators that Tom was going to retire before the 2022 season ends, but on October 20, he put those rumors to rest, telling reporters that he isn't going anywhere. "I love the sport, I love the teammates," he said. "And I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have."

