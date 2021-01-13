Gisele Bundchen's daughter is identical to famous mum as they recreate old modelling shots A model in the making?

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree – and that's certainly the case for Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian. The Brazilian star recreated one of her old modelling shots with her mini-me little girl, sharing the finished result on Instagram.

In side-by-side photos, Gisele was pictured lying back on a horse during a photoshoot from 20 years ago, while Vivian recreated the pose in present day. The youngster copied her mum's pose to perfection, closing her eyes for the snap and letting her blonde hair flow behind her.

"Having a flashback from 20 years ago with my sweet little angel #tbt #2001-2021," Gisele, 40, wrote.

Fans were convinced that the supermodel's lookalike daughter will one day be a top model. "Omg mini Gisele! So cute love this," one follower replied, while a second agreed: "Mini top model." A third enthused, "Supermodel in the making," and a fourth asked: "Like mother like daughter. Is she a top model in the making?"

Several fans commented on how Vivian has her mum's face, while other messages included, "Gorgeous girls," "So cute" and "Perfect flashback".

Fans commented that Vivian is a model in the making

Gisele shares her daughter with NFL superstar husband Tom Brady. The couple are also proud parents to an 11-year-old son Benjamin. They married in 2009, making Gisele the stepmother to Tom's son John, 13, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Despite being one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world since 2001, Gisele has previously opened up about being told she wasn't "pretty" enough to model in her teenage years.

The little girl takes after her mum

Speaking to People, she explained: "I remember some people telling me my nose was too big or my eyes were too small, that I could never be on a magazine cover. It wasn't easy to be 14 and hear that kind of criticism. It made me feel insecure."

She continued: "I told my dad, and he said, 'Next time, tell them, I have a big nose and that comes with a big personality.' At that point I felt, if I kept working hard and giving my best, it would all work out."

