The Talk's Amanda Kloots reveals how three-year-old son is grieving tragic death of his dad The actress lost her late husband to Covid

Amanda Kloots has opened up about how her three-year-old son is processing the death of his father, Nick Cordero, two years after he tragically lost his life to COVID-19.

Speaking on iHeartRadio's The Important Things With Bobbi Brown, the 40-year-old actress revealed how little Elvis keeps asking "where his dad is".

"I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years," she said.

The actress confessed that the past couple of years have been extremely difficult for her three-year-old son. She added: "[It hasn't been easy] helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn't live with us, what happened to dad. And it's been really, really, really hard."

Amanda welcomed Elvis in 2019

In a bid to comfort her young son, Amanda explained how she responds with: "Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time. And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he's watching over us all the time."

Amanda's heartbreaking revelation comes after she penned a touching tribute to her late husband on what would have been their five-year wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, the star posted a throwback wedding clip featuring both Amanda and Nick dancing the night away surrounded by their loved ones.

Singer Nick Cordero passed away in July 2020

She poignantly captioned her post: "Today would have been our five-year anniversary. I'm very thankful to be with my family today because I've found that anniversaries and birthdays for me are tough.

"I need to pile on the love and support and fill the day with as much joy as I possibly can. I miss this guy more than words could ever say. Happy anniversary baby, always".

The duo tied the knot in 2017

Fans inundated the comments section with messages of support. "Oh Amanda. Sending you so much love," wrote one, whilst a second penned: "This video had me go through all of the different emotions. Thank you so much for sharing."

"You looked absolutely stunning, thinking of you and Elvis today," wrote a third, and a fourth noted: "Nick is so proud of you, Amanda. You and Elvis are still wrapped, lovingly in his arms."

