Amanda Kloots shares details about relationship with Bachelorette's Michael Allio

The Talk star Amanda Kloots has opened up on her relationship with The Bachelorette star Michael Allio. The pair surprised fans when they shared a picture together, and rumors began circulating about the nature of their friendship.

However Amanda has now shared that he is "a lifelong friend," after the pair bonded over their shared heartache; Michael's wife Laura died several years ago after a battle with cancer, and Amanda's husband Nick Cordero died in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

"We got to be friends through our common misfortune with losing our husband and his wife," Amanda has now shared with People.

"We reached out to each other on Instagram a long time ago, and have stayed in touch. And it was so nice to finally meet him in person."

"In any widow or widower I meet, it's a club," she continued.

"And the minute you sit down with somebody that can understand exactly what you're feeling, and why you're feeling like that, and that pain and trauma, it's very comforting."

Amanda and Michael are now "lifelong friends"

Late in 2021 Amanda shared with fans that she was open to finding love again, but that although she was dating she was not in a romantic relationship.

"I'd love to find love again!" she shared during an Instagram Q&A session with fans.

"Maybe that is another marriage, maybe that is a life partner. It would just be nice to find someone again. I'm a hopeless romantic."

Amanda and Nick wed in 2017

When someone asked if Amanda feared getting married would be dishonoring her husband, she promptly stated that wasn't the case. The fitness guru sweetly wrote: "If I had to guess Nick is most likely up in heaven saying 'Baby, get yourself out there. You need love.' I'd say the same to him."

Amanda and Broadway performer Nick first met while working on Bullets Over Broadway and got married in 2017. In 2019, she gave birth to their son, Elvis, now two.

Nick tragically passed due to complications related to COVID-19 in 2020, a tough journey that his wife documented on social media to spread awareness about the virus.

